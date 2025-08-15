1500 prize bond draw August 2025 today: Results, winners list

1500 prize bond draw results: The National Savings Centre in Faisalabad is all set to hold the draw No. 103 of Rs1,500 prize bond with the holder of this denomination eagerly waiting for the results.

The draw will be held at 10am Pakistan Standard Time while general public is allowed to attend the event at the Faisalabad office.

The holders of Rs1,500 prize bond are expecting to grab the top prizes in today’s draw.

Every Pakistani is entitled to purchase prize bonds from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bank branches and National Savings Centers against application form with copy of valid CNIC.

The winners can claim the prize money claim at any SBP BSC field office, designated commercial bank branches and National Saving Centers, on the prescribed claim form.

1500 Prize Bond Prize Money

As per the central bank, the winner of the first prize will win an amount of Rs3 million while there are three prizes for second winners as each will get Rs1 million.

Similarly, there are 1,696 third prizes with each winner getting the Rs18,500.

1500 Prize Bond Winners List

The draw list of winner will be updated here as soon as it is released by the National Savings Centre, Faisalabad.

Rs. 1500 prize bond is among the most popular denominations due to its affordable value and attractive prize structure. Held every three months, this draw allows thousands of participants to potentially win big.