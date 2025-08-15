Comprehensive security measures in place across major cities for Chehlum processions

LAHORE – The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed today across Pakistan with religious reverence to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala for their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Mourning processions and majalis are arranged across the country while strict measures are also taken to ensure foolproof security.

Authorities have deployed thousands of personnel and introduced advanced monitoring systems to safeguard participants and maintain public order.

Lahore

In Lahore, the main procession will start from Haveli Alif Shah and pass through the traditional routes and end at Karbala Gamay Shah.

According to IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwer, more than 37,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed across the province for security of Chehlum and Urs Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri.

A total of 644 majalis and 392 mourning processions are being held throughout Punjab. In Lahore alone, over 12,000 officers are securing 44 majalis and 14 processions. Special police units, traffic police, and volunteers are assisting in crowd control and route management.

Security has been enhanced using 926 walk-through gates and 6,753 metal detectors. Surveillance is being conducted through Safe City cameras and real-time monitoring is ensured via special control rooms. Snipers have been positioned along central procession routes and at sensitive Imambargahs, while female officers have been assigned to manage the security of women participants.

Karachi

In Karachi, police have deployed over 11,000 officers and personnel for Chehlum security duties. According to police, over 1,100 personnel have been assigned to 642 Imambargahs, while 2,901 officers will provide security at 501 majalis. For 108 processions, a massive deployment of 7,465 officers is in place.

All streets linked to the central procession routes are being sealed, and stringent security measures have been implemented in and around Nishtar Park.

The Additional IG Karachi has directed all SHOs to remain present in their areas and intensify patrolling, snap checking, and picketing.

High alert has been declared at sensitive installations, public places, and key buildings. Checkpoints at the city’s entry and exit points have been reinforced, with enhanced search protocols. Bomb disposal squads are conducting sweeping and clearance operations along procession routes and major venues.

Quetta

In Quetta, the central Chehlum procession will begin from the Nachari Imambargah and proceed through Alamdar Road, Toghi Road, and Yazdan Khan Road, concluding at Bahisht-e-Zainab graveyard.

Authorities report that 21 mourning groups will participate in the procession. Strong security arrangements have been made for the event, with police, Frontier Corps (FC), and other security forces deployed along the route. Volunteers will also assist with crowd management and support security personnel in maintaining order.