11th National Finance Commission formed to oversee Tax, Grants distribution

ISLAMABAD – President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has constituted 11th National Finance Commission (NFC) under Article 160 of the Constitution, with immediate effect, replacing the previous notification issued on 21st July 2020 (S.R.O. 635(I)/2020).

The 11th NFC will be chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and includes provincial finance ministers along with nominated members from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan:

Federal Minister for Finance – Chairman

Minister for Finance, Punjab – Member

Minister for Finance, Sindh – Member

Minister for Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Member

Minister for Finance, Balochistan – Member

Mr. Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Punjab – Member

Dr. Asad Sayeed, Sindh – Member

Dr. Musharraf Rasool Cyan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Member

Mr. Farman Ullah, Balochistan – Member

The commission is tasked with advising the President on key financial matters, including the distribution of net tax proceeds between the federation and provinces, grants-in-aid, borrowing powers, sharing of expenses for provincial and trans-provincial projects, funding of national projects, and other financial issues as referred by the President.

Finance Division will provide secretariat support to the commission in accordance with the Rules of Business, 1973.

The establishment of the 11th NFC marks a crucial step in strengthening fiscal federalism and ensuring equitable financial distribution across Pakistan’s provinces.