10th class results 2025 of BISE Gujranwala, online check

GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala will announce the class 10 (matric) results 2025 today.

The Matric results announced by BISE Gujranwala hold great importance for thousands of students each year. These results mark the completion of secondary education and determine students’ eligibility for college admission.

For many, this is a defining moment that reflects their efforts and academic dedication. BISE Gujranwala is known for its fair and transparent examination system, ensuring credibility and trust among students and parents.

Good performance in these results can shape a student’s academic and career path, leading to future opportunities in various fields.

Gujranwala Board Matric Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Rawalpindi can check the results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 10 results by visiting the official websites of the Gujranwala Board (https://bisegrw.edu.pk/)

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800290 if they are facing trouble while accessing the website.