BISE Rawalpindi matric results 2025 declared – Ways to check online

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is all set to declare the matric (class 10) results 2025 today on 24 July 2025.

The announcement of Matric results holds great importance for Lahore Board students, marking a major academic milestone in their lives.

The results help determining eligibility for further education in colleges and influence future career paths. For many students, it is a moment of pride and reflection on years of hard work and dedication. Success in these exams boosts confidence and opens doors to various academic streams such as science, arts, and commerce.

Rawalpindi Board Matric Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Rawalpindi can check the results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 10 results by visiting the official websites of the Rawalpindi Board (http://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800296 if they are facing trouble while using the website.