1 Schengen-style tourist visa for six GCC countries set to launch: UAE minister

DUBAI – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have decided to launch a pilot project of unified tourist visa by the end of this year.

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri announced it while giving an interview.

He said the Schengen-style visa allows the tourists to visit the six GCC countries, calling it a “strategic step towards deeper regional integration and will enhance the Gulf’s collective appeal as a single tourism destination.”

The minister added that the full scale implementation of the visa will be rolled out at a later stage to cater more tourists. However, he did not share the exact date for the launch of the project.

Single Visa for Six GCC Countries

The GCC unified tourist visa will allow foreign tourists to visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait on a single visa.

Cost and Duration

The government official has not shared any details regarding cost and stay period of the GCC Tourist Visa.