Hijacked Pakistani sailors not abandoned: Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi has said that the government has not abandoned 11 Pakistani crew members taken hostage by Somali pirates, adding that efforts are underway for their release.

The incident occurred last Tuesday when pirates seized an oil tanker, Owner 25, in the Gulf of Aden near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait off Somalia’s coast. The ship was carrying a crew that included an Indonesian captain and 11 Pakistani nationals.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor’s House, Hashmi said families of the abducted sailors had approached his office for help. He assured them that the state stands by the hostages and their families, pledging continued support.

He also revealed that he had spoken with the Minister for Maritime Affairs and the Foreign Secretary on the matter. According to him, Pakistan’s diplomatic mission is maintaining close coordination with relevant authorities.

“We are fully engaged and not ignoring the situation,” Hashmi emphasised, noting that authorities have been tasked with securing the crew’s safe release.

Meanwhile, relatives of the hostages told reporters they last made contact on Friday, describing the crew’s condition as dire. One family member said the captives were under severe stress and lacked necessities, including food, while also alleging that the pirates were armed.

The families said they remain deeply distressed but found some reassurance after meeting the governor. They urged the government to expedite efforts for the crew’s safe return, saying they would not find peace until their loved ones were back home.

Earlier, the maritime affairs minister had ordered a comprehensive report on the hijacking and directed coordination between the Foreign Ministry and the Pakistan Navy to address the situation. Officials have indicated that diplomatic engagement with Somalia is ongoing, although details about the vessel’s ownership and operating company have yet to be disclosed.