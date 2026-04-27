Pakistan approves New Construction Safety Code with ILO Support to Protect Workers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has officially approved National Code of Practice on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) for the construction sector to strengthen safety standards for thousands of workers engaged in building roads, infrastructure, housing projects, and large-scale development across the country.

Construction remains one of Pakistan’s most dynamic economic sectors, driving growth, creating jobs, and supporting national development priorities. However, it is also widely recognized as one of the most hazardous industries, where workers routinely face High accident rates, unsafe working environment, and lack of proper protective measures.

Officials note that these risks not only endanger lives but also result in major economic losses for businesses and the national economy.

The development of the Code was the result of a tripartite consultation process, bringing together government authorities, employers, and workers’ representatives. This process was co-led by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), at the request of the Government of Pakistan.

Issued through a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO), the Code establishes legally binding minimum requirements to ensure protection of workers and all individuals present at construction sites. It applies broadly to building construction projects, civil engineering works, infrastructure development, and demolition activities.

Country Director for ILO Pakistan Geir Tonstol hailed approval as a crucial step forward: “This is an important step towards improving safety and health in one of Pakistan’s highest-risk sectors. It reflects the shared commitment of government, employers and workers to strengthen protections for those working on construction sites. With clear and enforceable standards now in place, the focus must shift to implementation to ensure that all workers are better protected.”

The implementation of the Code will be led by relevant federal and provincial authorities, along with regulatory and enforcement bodies responsible for occupational safety and health.

The Code covers all categories of construction workers, including those in the informal economy, and ensures equal access to occupational safety and health protections without discrimination.

It also encourages the use of modern safety practices and technologies to improve working conditions.

The framework is based on internationally recognized guidelines, including the ILO Code of Practice on Occupational Safety and Health in Construction, and is aligned with Pakistan’s national regulatory system.

It introduces a comprehensive structure covering the entire lifecycle of construction projects, including planning and design, procurement processes, and on-site implementation.

It also strengthens provisions for inspection mechanisms, enforcement systems, and corrective action measures to ensure better compliance across the sector.

The Code will officially come into force one year after its notification, giving stakeholders time to adopt and integrate the new safety standards across the country.