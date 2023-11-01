ISLAMABAD- An accountability court on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari in Thatha Water Supply reference.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir passed the order in the case related to Thatha Water supply.

During the hearing, the court directed the accused individuals to ensure their presence in court.

A total of 15 accused, including the former President, Asif Ali Zardari, have been summoned and served with official notices. These notices require their presence in court on December 18.

The list of accused individuals who have been served notices as part of this ongoing process includes prominent figures such as former Secretary Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Ali Akbar, Ijaz Mehmood, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid, Manahil Majid, Abdul Nadeem Bhutto, among others. The Thatha Water Supply reference remains a significant case of public interest and accountability.