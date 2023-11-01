ISLAMABAD- Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar issued a firm denunciation of the escalating hostilities and aggressive actions by Israel against civilians in Gaza.

Taking to social media today, he expressed his profound dismay over the recent air raid on Jabalia camp, a tragic event that resulted in the loss of numerous lives, including women and children.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing Israeli atrocities and violations of international law in Gaza. He stressed that such deplorable acts should neither be excused nor forgotten.

The PM called upon the global community to take immediate action to bring an end to this ongoing humanitarian crisis.

I strongly condemn the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza. Yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza. Such… — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) November 1, 2023

Earlier, the Senate continued its deliberations regarding Israeli actions against innocent Palestinians.

Dilawar Khan stressed the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibility to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed stated that Hamas, a political organization representing the Palestinian people, opposes Israel’s state terrorism and accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza.

Mohsin Aziz called for the House to pass a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Sherry Rehman expressed concern over the rising death toll of children in Gaza, which has now reached thousands. She mentioned that “Save the Children” has also raised concerns about the situation.

Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur argued that Israel has expansionist ambitions and is oppressing Palestinians with impunity.

Mian Raza Rabbani advocated for holding Israeli leaders and their collaborators accountable for war crimes.