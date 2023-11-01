LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the city administration to impose an emergency across the Lahore to tackle smog.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing multiple pleas seeking an intervention in the matter. The judge held the caretaker government of Punjab responsible for the ongoing smog situation in the country.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhwa and other officers attended the hearing. The LHC ordered the government not to de-seal factories that are emitting black smoke.

What’s order Regarding Schools and Colleges in Lahore?

The high court directed the students of schools and colleges to inform the authorities about the factories blowing out black smoke in their respective areas.

The judge ordered the commissioner and other officers to visit schools and colleges to aware the students about the decision regarding the factories.

At one point, the judge remarked that the smog previously started to affect citizens at the end of November but now it is affecting in October.

The judge later adjourned the hearing till November 3.