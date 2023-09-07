Former President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the martyrs on Defence Day and highlighted the contributions of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in strengthening the defence of the country through nuclear and missile technology.

Ex PresidentZardariemphasised the importance of a strong defence, adherence to the constitution, and an empowered parliament for the security of the country. He said that Bhutto gave nuclear programme and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto introduced the missile technology in the country. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saluted the Pakistani nation for their courage and bravery and extended tribute to the families of the martyrs. He said that President Zardari raised the salaries of the soldiers to 100 percent during his tenure.

He praised performance of the People’s Party in national defence and credited Quaid-e-AwamShaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for their strategic gifts in defence innovation.—NNI