Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Pak-Afghan border at Torkham was temporarily closed Wednesday following an armed clash between the Pak-Army led security forces and the Afghan forces that resorted to naked aggression by attempting to set up a check post in the restricted area. However, no loss was reported from any side.

“Escalating tensions rocked the Torkham border separating Afghanistan and Pakistan in Khyber Tribal district, some 40 kilometers from the provincial metropolis Peshawar, when Afghan forces attempted to establish a checkpoint in a restricted area near the border”. Officials said

According to security sources, when Pakistani military personnel intervened to stop the Afghan forces to avoid the action that may escalate tension, the Afghan forces opened fire with small arms that led to a tense situation.

Effectively retaliating the naked aggression, Pakistani security forces forced the Afghan forces to withdraw, effectively bringing the situation under control. However, no casualties were reported during the shootout.

The naked aggression across the border, it may be recalled, has been continuing unabated in Pakistani tribal belt since long.

While the militants from Afghanistan have been crossing into Pakistani territory for the last many years and lunching assaults both on the security forces as well as the local people mostly in Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram and Waziristan, and Khyber tribal districts as well as Dir district, the Afghan National Army also spare no opportunity to launch assaults on the Pakistani security forces striving to restore the state writ in the region.