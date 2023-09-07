Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said on Wednesday that if a case similar to the US cipher case was being heard in a trial court, then let the latter decide the case; the high court would not stand in its way.

During the hearing of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran’s petition against the cipher case’s hearing inside District Jail, Attock, the CJ said that if the trial court gave its decision in the case, the petition in the IHC would cease to be effective. “Whatever decision the court gives in the case, the party losing will appeal it,” he remarked.

Counsel for Imran, Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as well as the Federal Investigation Agency’s lawyers appeared in the court. The latter requested the court to grant them one-week time to file their replies in the case.