COLOMBO – Pakistani pacer Zaman Khan been roped in as Pakistan faced blow after Naseem Shah injured his bowling shoulder and has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2023.

Shah, who suffered an injury in a Super Four clash against archrival India, will rest for recovery, in the second such event after Haris Rauf’s departure.

In a press release, Pakistan Cricket officials said Naseem is being monitored by the medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions as the ODI World Cup is around the corner. Zaman Khan, the star performer of PSL, has linked up with Team Green and is training with them.

Naseem got ample for recovery as Babar XI cannot afford his injury in the World Cup, which is slated to start within a month’s time.

Pakistan Cricket Board further maintained that Haris Rauf continues to recover well, and said, “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

Earlier, Team Green called up Zaman Khan and young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani to boost its pace attack.