RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two sides, the military’s media affair wing said.

During his Turkiye visit, Gen Asim visited the Presidential Complex, where he interacted with top Turkish officials including Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.

The high-level visit is part of Islamabad and Ankara to enhance the historic diplomatic and military ties.

COAS also called on foreign and defense ministers, commanders of Turkish General Staff, and commanders of Turkish land and air forces, and stressed enhancing defence collaboration and training cooperation.

🔴 Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pakistan Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanı Orgeneral Syed Asım Munir'i kabul etti. pic.twitter.com/tkL1PB8wkd — Takvim (@takvim) September 13, 2023

ISPR said the Army Chief commended the Turkish military’s efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the region and also praised the standards of operational readiness of the Turkish Armed Forces.

President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders also acknowledged Pakistan Army engineers, who worked along NDMA teams during the unfortunate earthquake that hit Türkiye in February this year.

After meeting with top officials, COAS visited Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara to pay homage and laid floral wreath in his honour. Later, he visited the Turkish Land Forces Headquarters, where on his arrival he was given a warm welcome and was presented with the Guard of Honour.

The press release further said that Pakistan’s four-star general was also conferred with the Legion of Merit by the minister of defense and commander Turkish Land Forces in recognition of his services towards promoting defence relations between the two countries.

COAS also shared his views and said Pakistan and Türkiye have strong brotherly relations which have always stood the test of times. He said Pakistani armed forces are always willing to extend full support to the Turkish land forces in multiple domains.

Pakistan always stood with their Turkish brothers in times of calamity and moments of triumph and shall continue to strengthen the fraternal ties between the two nations, ISPR quoting Gen Asim said.