Zalmi to take on Kingsmen as PSL 2026 action shifts to Karachi

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 action will shift to Karachi with Peshawar Zalmi taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen at National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, April 8.

After 14 back-to-back matches at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Sultans lead the points table with eight points after winning four games and losing one against Lahore Qalandars.

Karachi Kings are in second spot with six points by winning all three games they have played so far. Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are in third and fourth place by securing five and four points, respectively. Qalandars have played one less game than United.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are in fifth and sixth spot with three and two points respectively. As against Zalmi’s two, the Gladiators have so far played four matches. Rawalpindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen are still searching for their first win after playing four and three matches respectively.

In the second stage of PSL, 21 group stage matches and a qualifier will be played in Karachi. The remaining five group matches, two eliminators, and the PSL final will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.