WHO, Pakistan celebrate how medical science saves and protects millions of lives each year

Secretary Health Muhammad Aslam Ghauri: “In the age after the constitution of the World Health Organization, science has made it possible to cure deadly diseases. Trusting and following medical science is not an option. Our future, and the future of our families depend on that.”

6 April 2026, Islamabad, Pakistan – The World Health Organization (WHO) and Pakistan’ Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination today commemorated World Health Day by emphasizing that over the past eight decades, every year, medical science has saved and protected millions of lives in the country. Thanks to medical science, Pakistan has achieved major milestones such as protecting millions of children from vaccine-preventable diseases, eradicating smallpox and preventing and treating deadly health conditions such as tuberculosis, polio, cancer, diabetes, hepatitis C, malaria, or severe acute malnutrition, among many others.

“Trusting and following medical science is not an option. Our future, and the future of our families depend on that. Seventy-eight years ago, on 7 April, Pakistan was among the 61 member states that paved the way and ratified the constitution of WHO with a clear unified mandate: promoting a healthier and safer world for all. Today, more than 190 countries are members of WHO. Today, Pakistan’s determination and commitment to WHO and to promoting global health are as strong as on the first day,” said Secretary Health Muhammad Aslam Ghauri.

“If we look back to the last seventy-eight years, we can see how the power of science and international health cooperation has improved our health and our lives in countless ways, including the prevention and treatment of deadly diseases that eight decades ago had no cure. In the age after the constitution of the World Health Organization, science has made it possible to cure deadly diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and hepatitis C. We can now treat cancer and even prevent certain types of cancer such as cervical cancer,” he added.

Secretary Health also emphasized “the importance of the One Health approach to sustainably balance the health of people, animals and ecosystems, since, thanks to science, we know that we are all interconnected.”

For its part, WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Luo Dapeng provided specific data to underline the positive impact of medical science in the country. “Throughout human history, medical science has protected and saved millions of lives. For example, thanks to medical science, over the last 50 years, vaccines have saved over 150 million lives. Every year, Pakistan reaches vaccines 7 million children and 5.5 million women of childbearing age with life-saving. Thanks to polio vaccines, more than 20 million people are able to walk today who would otherwise have been paralyzed, and, over the past 30 years, Pakistan has reduced polio cases by 99.8%.”

“Thanks to medical science, we found a cure for tuberculosis, saving more than 83 million lives during the last 25 years, and providing life-saving treatment to over 5 million people in Pakistan over the last decade. Thanks to medical science, every year, WHO partners with the Ministry of Health to provide life-saving treatment for 70,000 children affected by severe acute malnutrition with medical complications, who would otherwise die,” he said.

“WHO is proud and thankful for our eight-decade partnership with Pakistan. Today, I am particularly glad to be accompanied by young students. You are the future of the world, and we count on all of you to stand with science and to continue building a better and healthier world for all. The World Health Organization will always stand with you.”

For additional information, please contact:

José Ignacio Martín Galán , Head of Communications, WHO Pakistan: [email protected]

, Head of Communications, WHO Pakistan: Maryam Yunus, National Professional Officer – Communications, WHO Pakistan: [email protected]

About WHO

Founded in 1948, the World Health Organization (WHO) is the United Nations agency that connects nations, partners and people to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. We work with over 190 Member States across more than 150 locations to ensure everyone, everywhere, can attain the highest level of health. WHO has maintained a permanent presence in Pakistan since its country office was established in 1960. For more information, visit https://www.emro.who.int/countries/pak/index.html