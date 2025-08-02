Z-10ME attack helicopter joins Pakistan Army fleet: Know about it

RAWALPIND – The Z-10ME attack helicopter, the state-of-the-art, all-weather platform known for precision strikes day and night, has been inducted into Pakistan Army Aviation.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir presided over the induction ceremony in Multan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Z-10ME Helicopter Features

The helicopter is capable of precision strike operations day and night. It is equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, The induction significantly enhances the Army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats.

COAS Asim Munir also witnessed firepower demonstration by the newly inducted Z-10ME helicopters at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges.

The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernization of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries.

According to reports, the Z-10ME variant acquired by Pakistan is capable of carrying up to 16 HJ-10 anti-tank guided missiles, significantly boosting its offensive capability and narrowing the gap with contemporary American and Russian attack helicopters.

Its design features, including rounded exhausts and streamlined side structures, suggest limited stealth functionality. As an export-oriented version of the Z-10M, the Z-10ME’s induction may also open the door for future procurement of China’s next-generation heavy attack helicopters, which were officially revealed in March 2024.