Actor Yumna Zaidi has once again set social media ablaze with her stunning pictures. With millions of followers watching her every move, the Parizaad star aced fashion games.

The Lollywood star’s presence and undeniable magnetism continue to leave ineffaceable mark on netizens’ hearts.

Yumna again exuded charm and style, donning crew neck top which she coupled with black jeggings. She completed her look with black boots and a cross-body bag.

Her fashion choices depict sophistication, versatility, and fans are already impressed.

The diva established her career as one of the leading TV stars and she is recipient of three Lux Style Awards. She makes her debut with Thakan and later makes it to several commercial hit projects including Khushi Ek Roag, Teri Raah Main Rul Gai, and Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi.

Some of her other projects include Guzaarish, Zara Yaad Kar, Pinjra, Yeh Raha Dil, and most famous Tere Bin.