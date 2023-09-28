The Punjab government, on Thursday, officially released the admission policy for the upcoming academic session of 2023-24, specifically tailored for medical and dental colleges within the province. Under this policy, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has been granted the authority to conduct admissions for both public and private medical and dental institutions across Punjab.

The notification was issued by the Specialized Health Care and Medical Education department following approval from the Punjab caretaker cabinet.

As per the outlined admission policy, the merit criteria for admission to medical and dental colleges will be as follows: 50% weightage will be assigned to the scores obtained in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), 40% to FSc results, and 10% to matriculation marks.

For MBBS admissions, a minimum of 55% marks in MDCAT is mandatory, whereas dental college applicants must secure a minimum of 50% marks.

Importantly, the policy clarifies that MDCAT results from the previous year will not be considered for admission in 2023. Additionally, candidates aiming for admission through FSc or equivalent exams must attain a minimum of 60% marks.

Moreover, the policy extends its reach to overseas Pakistanis and foreign candidates, stipulating that they must possess equivalent educational qualifications with at least 60% marks earned outside Pakistan.

Both aspiring students for public and private colleges will be required to submit their applications through the UHS online admission portal. Notably, the policy allows applicants to modify their college choices within their admission forms until the final submission deadline.

The processing fee for the admission form is set at Rs. 2,000. Upon the release of the medical or dental selection list, candidates will be obligated to submit the college fee within a three-day timeframe.

In terms of timelines, the admission policy specifies that government medical college admissions will conclude by December 31, whereas private medical college admissions will finalize by January 31. Similarly, government dental college admissions will wrap up by February 15, with private dental college admissions concluding by February 28, 2024.

Classes in medical colleges are scheduled to commence on February 1, while dental college classes will commence on March 1, 2024.

It’s worth noting that the system for seat upgrades will be standardized for both government and private medical colleges.

Additionally, the admission policy emphasizes that government medical college admissions in Punjab will be contingent on domicile.

The Provincial Admission Committee, chaired by the UHS Vice-Chancellor, will oversee the entire admission process. This committee comprises Vice-Chancellors from all medical universities in the province and a representative from the Health department.