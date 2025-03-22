Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

KARACHI – The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) – Youm-e-Ali – is being observed with religious fervour amid tight security across Pakistan today, March 22.

Mourning processions will be taken out on prescribed routes in different parts of the country, including Karachi and Lahore.

Strict security arrangements have been implemented to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A).

The main procession will start from Nishtar Park at 1:00 PM, adding that M.A. Jinnah Road, from Gurumandar to Tower, will be closed for general traffic.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed at alternative routes to guide the public.

The procession will pass through Nishtar Park, Nursery, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Sea Breeze, and will reach the Empress Market in Saddar.

The procession will continue through Regal Chowk, pass by the Tibet Centre, and re-enter M.A. Jinnah Road. The procession will conclude at the Kharadar Husaini Imambargah on M.A. Jinnah Road near Bolton Market.

According to the traffic police, people coming from Nazimabad can take the Garden route towards Nishtar Road via Lasbela Chowk. From Liaquatabad, people can turn left from Teen Hatti towards Central Jail.

Traffic going to PP Chowrangi from Hassan Square will be diverted towards Society Light Signal via Kashmir Road. Traffic will be redirected via Jail Flyover towards Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk).

Traffic from Shahrah-e-Qaideen towards Nursery will take the right turn at Society Light Signal towards Kashmir Road. People coming from Jamshed Road towards Gurumandar can use Bahadur Yar Jung Road and Soldier Bazar to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, pillion riding has been banned in the city for two days due to security concerns.

Quetta

Strict security measures have also been taken in Quetta for Youm-e-Ali procession. Mobile service has also been suspended in the city citing security concerns.

Lahore

A comprehensive security plan has been finalised by Lahore Police for the peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ali. Over 7,000 police officers and personnel will be on duty to ensure security at mosques, imambargahs, shrines and other key places.