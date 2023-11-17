KARACHI – Yamaha has launched the YBR125 2024 model, mainly featuring a new sticker design and there are no major changes in the bike except the new color design.

Yamaha YBR125 2024 has been launched in a new Metallic bluish-gray color, allowing buyers to get the bike in another shade as the new color widens existing available colors.

A brochure shared by the auto-giant said the YBR 125 grey color is for those who want to stand out from the crowd.

The company claimed to add halogen headlights for nighttime, maintenance-free cast wheels for style, and other features.

Yamaha YBR 125 2024 Price

Yamaha YBR 125 2024 current price stands at Rs452,500, as there is no hike in the rates.

Yamaha YBR 125 2024 Features and Specs