Xi’s vision, Pakistan’s governance crossroads

IN an era marked by geopolitical fragmentation, rising protectionism and institutional fatigue, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI) emerges as a bold recalibration of how nations should interact, cooperate and lead.

Announced at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus Summit in Tianjin and reinforced at the BRICS Summit, the GGI is not merely a diplomatic gesture—it is a strategic blueprint aimed at reshaping the architecture of global governance. For Pakistan, a country navigating its own developmental crossroads, the initiative offers both inspiration and caution.

The GGI is the fourth major framework introduced by Xi Jinping since 2021, following the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative. Together, they form a comprehensive vision for a multipolar, inclusive and equitable world order. Xi calls for a departure from hegemonic models and advocates for decision-making rooted in consensus, especially through platforms like the UN and SCO. The initiative emphasizes reforming global institutions to better reflect the voices of developing nations, particularly in trade, climate and security governance.

Xi underscored this vision: “The Global Governance Initiative that I proposed is aimed at galvanizing joint global action for a more just and equitable global governance system.” Echoing traditional Chinese diplomatic principles, the GGI stresses respect for territorial integrity and cultural diversity. Xi emphasized: “We should follow the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit and safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law.” Xi links governance to economic upliftment, arguing that peace and stability are inseparable from poverty reduction and infrastructure development. “Countries cannot thrive without an international environment of open cooperation and no country can afford to retreat to self-imposed isolation.”

The initiative promotes consultative diplomacy, urging nations to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than coercion or military alliances. By proposing an alternative to the U.S.-led rules-based order, China positions itself as a champion of the Global South. This shift could democratize global decision-making—but also deepen ideological divides. If adopted widely, the GGI could breathe new life into institutions like the UN, WTO and WHO, making them more responsive to contemporary challenges such as pandemics, climate change and digital governance.

GGI complements China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), reinforcing infrastructure diplomacy and regional connectivity as tools of governance. “We must stay committed to building an open global economy, so as to share opportunities and achieve win-win outcomes in openness.” Through the GGI, China seeks to project moral leadership, offering a governance model rooted in harmony, pragmatism and shared prosperity. Pakistan’s enthusiastic endorsement of the GGI at the SCO summit reflects its strategic alignment with China. Yet beyond diplomacy, the initiative offers deeper lessons: Institutional Reform: Pakistan must strengthen its own governance institutions to reflect transparency, inclusivity and responsiveness—values echoed in the GGI.

Multilateral Engagement: Islamabad should diversify its diplomatic portfolio, engaging more robustly with regional blocs like ECO, OIC and ASEAN to amplify its voice in global forums. Development as Diplomacy: Like China, Pakistan can leverage infrastructure and trade corridors like CPEC as instruments of regional stability and influence. Cultural Confidence: The GGI’s emphasis on civilizational respect encourages Pakistan to draw from its own rich heritage—Islamic, South Asian and indigenous—to shape its governance philosophy. Strategic Sovereignty: While partnerships are vital, Pakistan must avoid overdependence on any single power. A balanced foreign policy rooted in national interest is essential.

Xi Jinping’s vision, while distinctly Chinese, resonates with timeless ideas on governance articulated by global thinkers and reformers. His initiative invites reflection on how governance has been imagined across cultures: Confucius emphasized moral leadership, harmony and the role of virtuous rulers. His belief that “a leader must first cultivate personal virtue before governing others” resonates with GGI’s emphasis on ethical statecraft and non-coercive diplomacy. Abraham Lincoln championed governance rooted in the will of the people, famously declaring it “of the people, by the people, for the people.” While China’s model differs structurally, the GGI’s development-first approach reflects a similar prioritization of citizen welfare.

Lee Kuan Yew fused Confucian values with Western administrative efficiency, advocating pragmatic, meritocratic governance. His model of disciplined development and strategic foresight is reflected in China’s technocratic approach and offers lessons for Pakistan’s own reform trajectory. Allama Iqbal envisioned a governance model rooted in spiritual awakening, selfhood and justice. His call for khudi (self-realization) and collective upliftment aligns with the GGI’s civilizational respect and development ethos. These diverse philosophies converge on a central truth: governance is not merely about control—it is about character, vision and the ability to serve with wisdom. Pakistan, drawing from its own intellectual heritage and global partnerships, must craft a governance model that is both rooted and responsive.

Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative is not just a Chinese proposition—it is a global provocation. It challenges the status quo, invites dialogue and reimagines power through the lens of equity and development. For Pakistan, the initiative is both a diplomatic opportunity and a philosophical challenge. As the world stands at a crossroads—between fragmentation and cooperation, between hegemony and harmony—Pakistan must choose its path wisely. Governance, as history shows, is not merely about control—it is about character, vision and the courage to lead with purpose. In the words of Lincoln, “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present.” Pakistan must embrace a governance future that is bold, balanced and deeply rooted in the aspirations of its people.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

([email protected])