Pakistan rebuts India’s proxy war

THE history of Pakistan-India relations is marked by hostility, wars and deep-rooted distrust.

Since the partition of 1947, India has never fully recognized Pakistan as a sovereign state. Its illegal occupation of Kashmir, pressures over water disputes, interventions via Afghanistan and interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs have continuously complicated this relationship. In recent decades, India has pursued a covert, coordinated strategy against Pakistan, commonly referred to in military terms as a proxy war—waged not on traditional battlefields but through financing and arming terrorist groups, backing separatist movements, fueling sectarianism and spreading media propaganda.

Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted to the world that the Indian intelligence agency RAW is the primary driver of this proxy war. Financing terrorists, supplying arms and ammunition and inciting local groups are India’s central tactics. The arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, along with his confessional statements, provides concrete evidence of India’s direct efforts to destabilize Pakistan from within. This war has inflicted immense human and financial losses on Pakistan. Over two decades of counterterrorism operations, more than 90,000 Pakistani civilians and security personnel have been killed or injured, while the economy has suffered losses exceeding $15 billion. The ongoing economic challenges, inflation and uncertainty in the country are deeply rooted in the consequences of this proxy conflict.

Amid this complex scenario, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has emerged as a decisive leader. From the outset, he made it clear that Pakistan would tolerate no terrorists or extremist factions. With his intelligence background, he possesses deep insight into enemy strategies and networks. Under his command, major operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have eliminated terrorists and seized large quantities of arms and ammunition. According to the ISPR report of September 9–10, 2025, three intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 19 terrorists linked to India-backed proxy networks known as “Fitna-e-Khawarij,” along with recovery of weapons and explosives. The Pakistan Army frames these actions not only as tactical successes but as part of a conceptual jihad, stressing that terrorists embody a corrupt ideology spreading chaos under the guise of religion. This jihad underscores that the fight is not only against weapons but against the destructive mindset seeking to exploit innocent minds and destabilize the state.

India’s proxy war has also manifested through overt attempts to attribute terrorist incidents to Pakistan. Events such as the Pulwama attack and the Pahalgam incident were publicly linked to Pakistan, despite evidence pointing to cross-border infiltration and radicalized networks operating independently. Similarly, the Sindoor operation highlighted India’s attempts to manipulate local tensions and blame Pakistan. In each case, Pakistan responded decisively through intelligence sharing, military readiness and law enforcement measures, ensuring no escalation spiraled out of control. These episodes demonstrate that while adversaries may attempt to provoke or frame Pakistan, any future attempts to exploit such events will find Pakistan firmly prepared, leaving no room for external actors to manipulate or intervene and any aggressive moves will be met with calculated and effective defensive measures.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has stressed that terrorism cannot be ended by force alone; education, employment and constructive opportunities for youth are equally crucial. State institutions are thus working to strengthen social cohesion and national unity, making this a struggle that involves every citizen, civil society group, media outlet, judiciary body, religious leader and educational institution. Pakistan’s political leadership is also experienced and aligned with the military. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif remains the cornerstone of political resilience, while Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif focuses on stabilizing the economy and improving governance. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar represents Pakistan internationally, and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal advances development and economic stability. This political-military alignment has fortified national unity, Pakistan’s greatest strength. The fight against terrorism is not confined to the military or government—it is a national struggle where every conspiracy, terrorist attack and extremist ideology threatens the collective future, demanding unity and vigilance.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir have endured decades of challenging circumstances and are fully aware of their national responsibilities. They will not participate in any campaign that benefits the enemy, yet the government must avoid provoking public unrest. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq, local administrations in Azad Jammu & Kashmir are actively maintaining law and order while safeguarding citizens’ rights. When delays in establishing control occur, national institutions are often involved, but public trust must be preserved. While claims of moral and ethical authority are frequently asserted, the reality is that certain political decisions have themselves contributed to unrest.

The pressing need now is to prioritize dialogue over confrontation and conciliation over conflict, thereby ensuring public trust and preventing any loss of life or property. The Supreme Council in Gilgit and the Action Committee in Azad Jammu & Kashmir must exercise their right to protest responsibly, without infringing on citizens’ fundamental rights in the name of national security. The current sensitivities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir remind us that national peace and stability cannot depend solely on sacrifices of life or property. Institutions must adopt strategies that are firm yet measured, minimizing risks to lives and assets. This approach will maintain regional stability, thwart external conspiracies and reinforce the identity of a united, responsible and vigilant nation. May Allah Almighty guide and protect us all.

—The writer is a Supreme Court lawyer and former member & Chairman Standing Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council. Islamabad

