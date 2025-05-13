Wrestling Legend Sabu passes away just weeks after retirement from game

LOS ANGELES – Renowned American professional wrestler Sabu, whose real name was Terrence Brunk, has died at the age of 60, just weeks after announcing his retirement from the wrestling world.

The international media reported that Sabu passed away on May 11, 2025. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, leaving fans and fellow wrestlers in shock.

Sabu was considered a pioneer of hardcore wrestling, celebrated for his fearless, high-risk style that earned him a dedicated global following. Often performing through injuries and taking extreme risks in the ring, he became a symbol of toughness and unpredictability.

With a career spanning several decades, Sabu competed in some of the world’s most prominent wrestling promotions including WWE (1993), United States Wrestling Association (USWA), New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and others.

He wrestled his final match on April 18, 2025, and made the end of a storied career before officially retiring from professional wrestling.

Sabu’s passing marks the end of an era in professional wrestling. The colleagues, fans and organizations across the wrestling world are mourning the loss of a performer whose impact will be felt for generations.