Pakistani tennis sensation Hamid Ul Haq stuns world-class field to clinch MT400 Pattaya Title in thrilling fashion

PATTAYA, THAILAND – In a spectacular showcase of grit, precision, and sheer determination, Pakistan’s Hamid Ul Haq emerged victorious in the Men’s Seniors 60+ category at the MT400 Pattaya Championship, held at Greeta sports club Pattaya Thailand from April 27 to May 2, 2025, stunning the tennis world by conquering a field of top international players and culminating in a breathtaking final against the top-seeded Israeli, Zeev Livne.

Entering the tournament unseeded and facing a tough path, Hamid started his campaign with a beating thai player in the first round 6-2/6-1 advancing to the quarterfinals. Awaiting him there was Australia’s seasoned campaigner Stan Aspiotis seed no [2], a formidable opponent with a solid reputation on the seniors’ circuit. But Hamid showed early signs of brilliance, dismantling Aspiotis with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory, a performance that caught the attention of spectators and pundits alike.

With confidence soaring, Hamid entered the semifinals against the #4 seed, Hikaru Yamamori (JPN), a player known for his relentless baseline play and impeccable fitness. But once again, Hamid brought his A-game, blasting through Yamamori 6-1, 6-1 in a clinical performance that left little doubt about his championship credentials.

The stage was now set for a dream final: Hamid Ul Haq (PAK) vs. Zeev Livne (ISR), the top seed and current world No 75 from Israel who had bulldozed his way to the final, not dropping a single set and crushing opponents with double bagels. However, this wasn’t going to be another easy win for Livne.

Under the lights in Pattaya’s indoor hard court stadium, the final turned into a titanic battle. Hamid drew first blood, taking the opening set 6-4 with clever angles and flawless footwork. Livne, refusing to go down easily, roared back in the second set 6-3, using his power game to regain control.

With one set apiece, the title came down to a match tiebreak and it was here that Hamid showed nerves of steel and a champion’s mindset. Unleashing a flurry of forehand winners and daring net play, he stormed through the breaker 10-2, clinching the title in dramatic fashion.

Hamid’s triumph isn’t just a personal milestone, it’s a beacon of pride for Pakistani tennis. Defeating the best of the best from across the globe, including top-seeded Europeans and Asians, Hamid proved that passion, experience, and mental toughness can overcome any odds.

After lifting the trophy, an emotional Hamid said, “This win means everything to me. Competing against such incredible players and coming out on top. Especially in a final like that, is something I’ll never forget. I hope this inspires tennis players of all ages back home to pick up the racket and chase their dreams.”