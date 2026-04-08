World hails Pakistan for effective diplomatic role in US-Iran ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – World leaders and ambassadors have showered praises on Pakistan’s civil and military leadership for their effective diplomatic role in a vital ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

It comes after US President Donald J. Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying the decision follows discussions with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

In a statement, President Trump said he agreed to halt imminent military action after being requested “to hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran,” while also linking the pause to specific conditions involving Tehran.

On Wednesday, Iran stated it would ensure safe navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz for a two-week period, using the interval to conduct talks with the United States aimed at ending the conflict, beginning Friday in Islamabad.

World Appreciates Pakistan

UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot, in a post on X, wrote: “Thank you Pakistan for the quiet, effective, diplomatic role you have played in bringing about this vital ceasefire”.

Thank you Pakistan for the quiet, effective, diplomatic role you have played in bringing about this vital ceasefire. @CMShehbaz @ForeignOfficePk https://t.co/frHAYxtYTS — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) April 8, 2026

Malaysian President Anwar Ibrahim in a post on X also extended “sincere congratulations and deep appreciation to Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the tireless and courageous diplomacy that helped bring this moment about.

“Pakistan’s willingness to speak to all sides, without fear or favour, reflects the highest traditions of Muslim solidarity and international responsibility. Malaysia stands ready to support and complement all efforts in this regard,” he wrote.

I wholeheartedly welcome the latest development in the current US-Iran war, in respect of the ten-point plan as proposed by Iran and positively received by the US. This proposal augurs well for the restoration of peace and stability, not only to the region but also the rest of… pic.twitter.com/Gyy9vtjJPD — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) April 8, 2026

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also thanked Pakistan and others for their role in de-escalation.

“We thank and support the work of negotiations, including Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, in advancing de-escalation efforts”.

President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also welcomed the achievement of an agreement on a full ceasefire and truce in the Middle East, reached with the mediation of Prime Minister of #Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

🇰🇿 President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes the achievement of an agreement on a full ceasefire and truce in the #MiddleEast, reached with the mediation of Prime Minister of #Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir. This… — Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan (@aqorda_press) April 8, 2026



“This agreement became possible due to the goodwill and wisdom of the President of the United States, Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump ), and the senior leadership of #Iran, as well as all countries involved in the military conflict.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcomed to the announcement by President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the announcement by the State of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, regarding the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran having reached an agreement to cease fire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting in this context the fruitful efforts made by his country, and referring to General Asim Munir, Commander of the Defense Forces and Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, in reaching this agreement.