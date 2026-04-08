Rwanda High Commission in Pakistan commemorates 32nd anniversary of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi

ISLAMABAD – The Rwanda High Commission, in collaboration with the Rwandan Community Abroad, brought together friends of Rwanda, members of the Government of Pakistan, ambassadors, high commissioners, the UN Resident Coordinator, members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, businessmen, and journalists to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The event was organised at Serena Hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the commemoration, the attendees observed a minute of silence and lit the Flame of Hope, honoring the victims and standing in solidarity with survivors. A documentary and survivor testimony were also played at the event.

In her remarks H.E. Harerimana Fatou, Rwanda High Commissioner stated that “Rwanda chose forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity under the spirit of Ndi Umunyarwanda ‘I am Rwandan’ as the foundation for rebuilding a peaceful and prosperous nation and towards the Rwanda we want.

She also highlighted that “Kwibuka is not only a time to remember the victims, pay tribute to the Rwanda Patriotic Front/Inkotanyi to stop genocide but also a call for the world to stand together against genocide ideology, divisionism, and hate speech wherever they appear.”

The UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Yahya, graced the event as the guest speaker. In his remarks, he stated, “The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda reminds us that genocide begins with the erosion of dignity and exclusion; remembrance must therefore strengthen vigilance, human rights, and unity to ensure such atrocities never happen again.”

The commemoration was graced by the Right Honourable Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as the Chief Guest. On this solemn occasion, Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, described the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda as one of the darkest chapters in modern human history, where over a million innocent lives were lost in just one hundred days. He expressed deep grief and extended solidarity with the people of Rwanda, paying tribute to the resilience and courage of the Rwandan nation and appreciating its remarkable journey from devastation to unity, reconciliation, and national rebuilding, a powerful example for the world.

He emphasized that remembrance is not only about mourning but also a call to action, noting that unchecked hatred can lead to unimaginable consequences, while tolerance, justice, and unity pave the way for lasting peace. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, justice, and human dignity, he stressed the importance of protecting the rights of marginalized communities and standing firmly against injustice, while calling upon the international community to promote inclusive governance, strengthen institutions, and foster a culture of tolerance to ensure that the pledge of “Never Again” is upheld in both word and action.

The event was attended by over 200 participants from diplomatic, government, international, media, think tanks, academia and business communities.