World Day against child labour observed

Islamabad

Like all parts of the globe, World Day against Child Labour was also observed in Pakistan on Tuesday, to highlight plight of the children involved in labour. This year’s theme was the global need to improve the safety and health of young workers and end child labour from the world. According to statistics, there are 218 million children between the age of 5-17 years in employment globally while 152 million children are victims of child labour.

Various organizations working on protecting rights of children commemorated seminars, workshops, lecturers and walks to raise awareness on rights of children. Child Rights Movement (CRM) National and provincial Chapter and National Action Coordination Groups (NACG) called for immediate action to allow and enable each Pakistani child to exercise their fundamental constitutional right to avail free education till 16 years of age, as described in article 25 A of the constitution of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. Each year on 12 June the World Day brings together governments employers and workers organizations civil society as well as millions of people from around the world to highlight the plight of child labourers and what can be done to help them.

In a message on the day, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Askari Rizvi has said that the purpose of observing the Day is to sensitize the public about the harsh impacts of child labour on the future of children.—APP