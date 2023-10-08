India defeated Australia by six wickets in the fifth match of World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Sunday evening.

Chasing a below-par 200-run target, India managed to cross the line with the loss of four wickets in 41.2 overs. After losing three wickets with only two runs on the board during the first two overs, KL Rahul (97 not out) and Virat Kohli (85) put on 165 runs match-winning partnership to guide the home side to victory.

Josh Hazlewood bagged three wickets while Mitchell Starc took one wicket.

KL Rahul was named player of the match for his match-winning innings.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia was all out at 199 runs in 49.3 overs.

After losing Mitchell Marsh early, David Warner and Steve Smith steadied the ship with a solid 69-run partnership. After that, Indian spinners kept Australia on the back foot by taking wickets at regular intervals.

Australian tail waged and the team managed to put on some runs on the board for their bowlers.

Steve Smith was the top scorer with 46 runs followed by David Warner who scored 41 runs.

Mitchell Starc scored 28, Marnus Labuschagne 27 and Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins 15 runs each.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged three, Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah two each while Muhammad Siraj, Ashwin and Pandya took one wicket each.

There was a forced change in the Indian top order as the first-choice and second-ranked ODI batsman Shubman Gill failed to recover from the injury before the start of play.

Left-handed batter Ishan Kishan was put in to open the batting along with skipper Rohit Sharma.

India XI: R Sharma (capt), I Kishan, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), H Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, J Bumrah, K Yadav, Muhammad Siraj.

Pat Cummins said that the team had covered all the aspects and was in good shape. Trevis Head has yet to join the squad and Stoinis is not ready.

Australia XI: D Warner, M Marsh, S Smith, M Labuschagne, G Maxwell, A Carey (wk), C Green, P Cummins (capt), M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood.