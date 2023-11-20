GAZA- World Children’s Day is being observed today amid tragic loss of thousands of children in Gaza due to actions by Israeli forces.

The theme for this year is “For Every Child, Every Right.” Despite this global initiative, the relentless bombardment in Gaza persists, causing ongoing hardship for children and women in the region.

The chosen theme serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility of the global community to safeguard the well-being and rights of every child, irrespective of their circumstances. Governments, non-governmental organizations, and communities worldwide are organizing various ceremonies to emphasize the unique needs of children and advocate for the protection of their rights.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, in his message, urged relevant government departments, civil society, and UN Agencies to collaborate and actively contribute to the national effort aimed at enhancing the lives of children in Pakistan. Emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to investing in children, he underscored the belief that social justice and equality are fundamental pillars for constructing a healthy society. President Alvi stressed the necessity of a dedicated societal response, calling on communities and families to actively participate in this noble cause for the future of the nation.

“This war is having a staggering & unacceptable number of civilian casualties, including women & children, every day. This must stop. I reiterate my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.” – @antonioguterres statement on Gaza: https://t.co/U9LDV8QsC0 pic.twitter.com/MALSBdRItx — United Nations (@UN) November 19, 2023

Many other prominent figures have raised voice against killings of children in Gaza but there is no difference as the children are dying every day. Even new born babies were not spared by the Israeli forces in the attacks on hospitals.