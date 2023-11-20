AHMEDABAD- In the aftermath of India’s disappointing loss to Australia in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 final, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed a lapse in hosting etiquette.

Following the conclusion of the final in Ahmedabad, Modi approached to present the trophy to the victorious Australian captain, Pat Cummins.

However, Modi handed over the trophy with apparent reluctance, refrained from a handshake, and departed without uttering a word.

Pat Cummins, visibly surprised by the Prime Minister’s actions, held the trophy as Modi walked away with his back turned, leaving the trophy unaccompanied.

Disgraceful behaviour pic.twitter.com/eI3qhUTxFT — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) November 19, 2023

The incident, captured in a viral video on social media, showcased Modi’s sarcastic behavior toward the Australian captain. The episode has been viewed as bringing embarrassment to India on the global stage.

The social media users expressed their expectations of such conduct from Modi, citing his association with Hindu extremists and membership in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).