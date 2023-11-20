ISLAMABAD- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday reaffirmed the government’s dedication to facilitating free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he emphasized the interim government’s desire for citizens to democratically elect their representatives in the upcoming elections, expressing the intention to smoothly transition responsibilities to the elected government.

Addressing the matter of deporting illegal foreign nationals, Prime Minister Kakar underscored that the repatriation process is being conducted with utmost respect and dignity, ensuring a dignified return to their respective homelands.

In response to another query, the Prime Minister called upon the Afghan interim government to take concrete actions to suppress terrorist activities within its borders. He urged the Afghan government to guarantee that its territory is not utilized for terrorism against any country, including Pakistan. Additionally, he commended Pakistan’s security forces for their unwavering efforts in conducting operations against terrorist elements.

Highlighting Pak-Afghan relations, the Prime Minister stressed Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence with all neighboring countries, aiming to foster an environment of regional stability.