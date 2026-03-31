World Backup Day: Majority of Users Store Sensitive Data Digitally

As many as 84% of users store sensitive personal data like ID, financial details, healthcare-related info or photo archive in electronic format.

On World Backup Day, Kaspersky highlighted the most popular ways to store important data and gave practical advice on how to keep it safe.

Kaspersky research reveals that users keep their important records on a computer or the hard drive, use cloud solutions and entrust their data to government digital services.

Each storage method has its own advantages and limitations. Physical media can be lost or suffer damage, external hard drives are not always convenient to use on the go and cloud services, while being accessible, are vulnerable to unauthorised access. To maximise digital data security, Kaspersky experts advise adhering to the following best‑practice recommendations:

According to the popular 3-2-1 backup strategy, you should have at least three copies of important data, store it on two different storage types, and make at least one copy off-site (cloud or external physical location). The most sensitive data, like passwords, ID or financial details, requires special attention.

Use a dedicated security solution like Kaspersky password manager, which, apart from securely keeping users’ credentials and bank cards, has a special secret vault functionality aimed at storing important documents, for example, scanned Passports/IDs and PDF files, addresses and notes.

According to Kaspersky’s data, 98% of respondents take at least some measures to protect their personal data storage, which is a good sign. However, 36% of respondents use quick-to-remember passwords to safeguard their personal data.

Relying solely on simple passwords leaves your digital vaults vulnerable to brute force attacks. That’s why experts recommend enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever it is available or adopting passkey technology. Passkeys can be stored securely in a password manager and accessed seamlessly from any authorised device.

Continuously remembering to perform backups can be cumbersome. To streamline the process, enable the built‑in backup service on every device you use (e.g., iCloud for iPhone/iPad/Mac, Google Drive/OneDrive for Android/Windows). Test it once a month or two by restoring a single file, just to be sure the backup works.

Kaspersky Premium allows users to make regular backups and restore information on Windows devices. Backup copies of data can be easily saved on removable drives or in cloud storage in an encrypted format.

“Treat backup like any other workflow. Tag your files – critical, important, low priority. Automate real-time backups for the critical stuff, schedule weekly or monthly backups for the rest. And for sensitive data like passwords and IDs, use our dedicated solution with a secret vault to keep it secure. When you automate and prioritise, you protect what really matters without getting overloaded,” stated Marina Titova, Vice President for Consumer Business in Kaspersky.