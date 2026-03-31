Dark Clouds Blanket Lahore, Bringing Cool Relief of Rain

LAHORE – Lahore witnessed rain on Tuesday evening as Clouds engulfed the city, and sudden downpours started in provincial capital.

Lahore Qaddafi Stadium, Kalma Chowk, and Muslim Town are now shrouded in dark clouds. Johar Town and surrounding neighborhoods are experiencing heavy rainfall. Kot Lakhpat, Ferozepur Road, Green Town, and other localities have also been hit.

Lahore Rain

The current situation at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The rain is very heavy ⛈️😮 pic.twitter.com/lmQtyicE0f — YAHYA 258 (@yahy86323) March 31, 2026

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an urgent alert: from March 31 to April 5, the entire country can expect thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. This alert comes due to the looming risk of floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Sudden floods may strike Balochistan’s Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Zhob, and Lasbela. Cities across Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qalat, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Awaran, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar, and Lasbela are expected to receive rain over the next 3–4 days.

The upper and hilly regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to witness snowfall over the next 3–4 days. Meanwhile, some areas in Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may face thunderstorms, heavy rain, storms, and even hail.

Islamabad and Punjab cities including Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Lahore, Mianwali, and Mandi Bahauddin are expected to see intermittent rain until April 4. Rain is also expected in Khushab, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

In KP, thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected from March 31 to April 5. Areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur will experience rain with thunderstorms, while Sawabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan may face rain with gusty winds.

March rainfall is also expected in Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Astor, Diamer, Ghizer, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, and Neelum Valley.

From April 2–3, Sindh cities including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Larkana may experience rain with thunderstorms.