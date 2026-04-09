Class 8 Lahore Board Results 2026 (Check By Roll Number)

Lahore Board Class 8 Results 2026 Are Out! Students across Lahore can now check their Class 8 PECTAA exam results online. After a six-year wait, the results are finally here, revealing subject-wise marks, total scores, and pass/fail status. Don’t miss the chance to see your performance instantly and celebrate your achievements!

Check By Roll Number:

Simply enter your roll number on the official portal and hit “Search” to see your complete result card. You’ll get:

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Pass/Fail status

You can also download or print your result for future reference.

By SMS

For students without internet access, sending your roll number to the Board via SMS will provide your overall marks in minutes. Standard SMS charges apply.

Board Gazette is available in PDF. Press Ctrl + F, type your roll number or name, and locate your result instantly.

Punjab Boards class 8 Results 2026

To ensure fairness and transparency, all Punjab boards are releasing results at the same time. Boards included are:

Rawalpindi

Lahore

Faisalabad

Multan

DG Khan

Sargodha

Bahawalpur

Gujranwala

Sahiwal

The return of Class 8 board exams after six years has created immense excitement among students and parents alike. With multiple ways to check results, students across Punjab can now celebrate their achievements or plan the next steps in their academic journey.