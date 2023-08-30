LAHORE – All private schools in the Punjab capital has been changed keeping in view the multiple factors, including setting the academic routine.

Schools reopened across Punjab earlier this month following the end of the summer vacation. The change in timings also came as the summer season is heading to its end.

Revised schedule, which was communicated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education Lahore Pervez Khattak to the private schools, shows the educational institutional for girls will now close at 12:45pm.

The boys’ schools will now close at 1:00pm, the CEO said, adding that the schedule will be applicable to all private educational institutions in the city.

However, the private schools will close at 11:30 am on Fridays across the city. The move also aims at synchronised the timings of all schools.

There are more than 6,000 private schools in the Punjab capital city of Lahore.