Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has launched a dedicated complaint monitoring cell to provide a platform to expatriates for early resolution of their issues.

The cell will work round the clock throughout the week to entertain complaints from overseas Pakistan on UAN and WhatsApp.

Special Assistant to caretaker Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik has said the government was committed to resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis at the earliest.

“Committed to a citizen=centric approach, we are taking a leap forward towards enhanced service delivery and good governance. The welfare and satisfaction of our overseas Pakistanis are paramount – your concerns and their resolution are our priority”, he posted on micro blogging site X.

بیرون ملک مقیم لگ بھگ ایک کروڑ پاکستانی اس بات کا یقین رکھیں کہ وفاقی وزارت براۓ سمندر پار پاکستانی ان کی اپنی وزارت ہے اور ان کی فلاح کے لیے دن رات کوشاں ہے۔ مجھے آپ کے مسائل، آپ کے خدشات، آپ کی پراپرٹیز کے مسائل، ان مسائل کے حل میں غیر ضروری تاخیر اور نظام کی ہر خرابی کا مکمل…

He shared a series of posts on X, assuring overseas Pakistanis that the government would utilize all available resources to serve and facilitate them.