From SOS to global security insight: Evolving security patterns

OVER four decades of service in the Pakistan Army and its premier intelligence agency (1969-2010), followed by my entrepreneurial work in Dubai’s private security sector, connecting me with leading global security professionals ever since, forms the foundation of my security-related research.

My time as part of Pakistan’s security apparatus gave me firsthand insight into the country’s internal issues and regional strategic challenges.

Observing the situation from abroad and receiving dispassionate feedback from around the world has been both enlightening and, at times, agonizing.

A combination of external threats and internal vulnerabilities has, regrettably, be-come a persistent challenge to our national security paradigm. Our strategically significant location in the region makes us a prime target for international power players seeking to exploit our internal vulnerabilities for self-serving agendas, often at the expense of our stability and security.

After withdrawal of Allied Forces from Afghanistan, shifting balance of power in the region, the growing US-India partnership and India’s pursuit of regional dominance overlooking the interests of its neighbours remain the key concerns for Pakistan. At our end, shortsighted policies with long-term pain, primarily driven by narrow self-interests, are undermining the strength of our nation. A complex mix of internal and external adversaries, each advancing their own agendas, has led us into a situation far worse than we could have imagined.

It is astonishing to find those in positions of power, adamant in their pursuit of agendas, turning a blind eye to the stark realities unfolding on the ground. The failure to acknowledge the gravity of the situation is baffling. Sadly, we are aware of most of the conspiracies yet keep falling into these traps. The apparent divide between the civil and military sectors is a dangerous development that the country can ill afford. Ultimately, unless the integrity and unity of the nation are prioritized at every level, we have no hope of overcoming the challenges we confront.

We must realize that we all are complicit in our problems, as we allow societal vulnerabilities to be exploited by elite capture under the illusion of democracy. Meanwhile, sectarian and ethnic divides weaken national unity and giving adversaries opportunities to exploit our dysfunction. As a veteran who has dedicated decades of service to the security of my country, enduring constant danger and uncertainty, I couldn’t help but cry out to forewarn our people about far greater disasters loom over us, with limitless consequences. I considered it as a moral obligation for all of us who have witnessed these conspiracies firsthand to step forward to share their experiences that could be vital for crafting effective strategies to safeguard our national security.

About four years back, I chose The Pakistan Observer, a leading English newspaper in the country, to circulate an urgent SOS (save our soul) call highlighting the growing threats we face. The SOS signal is a short and crisp message universally recognized in distress, to effectively convey the urgency of the situation. My message also underscored my commitment to national security and reaching a global audience with insights based on ground realities. The newspaper not only published the SOS call but also supported my work in Pakistan’s media, leading up to the August 2024 publication of my book “Caught in the Crossfire: The Inside Story of Pakistan’s Secret Services” by Pen and Sword Books, UK. Their unwavering support demonstrated true patriotism in a climate where most outlets shy away from challenging the systems.

In addition to analyzing Pakistan’s security paradigm from various perspectives, the broader narrative of my book aims to deepen the understanding of the challenges and opportunities in fostering a peaceful and just world. Further-more, the book emphasizes the critical importance of establishing effective, accountable institutions that safeguard national security and uphold the rule of law, particularly in developing countries.

The book also calls on the international community to reconsider oversimplified views about Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of understanding regional dynamics and the Pakistan’s role in shaping crucial historical events for regional peace and stability. My perception about a new regional outlook after Allied Forces withdrawal from Afghanistan has also been made part of the narrative. Making a balanced foreign policy in a multipolar world, strongly influenced by Indians ambitions to dominate its neighbours and beyond, will be a challenge. We must also be wary of those who outwardly cheer our success while secretly hindering our progress. Our friends in the West still recognize Pakistan’s crucial role in the region but urge us to address our domestic issues. A way forward to some of our internal problematic areas has also been suggested based on personal experience/knowledge.

I feel highly accomplished that my book is making a global impact, having been selected for the 2025 Emirates Literature Festival in Dubai. I had the honour of leading discussions on South Asian security, regional trends and Pakistan’s evolving relations with the West and India. The diverse audience, including participants from India and the West, sparked engaging conversations. The media partnership with International Media Investments (IMI) Group, a leading media powerhouse in the Middle East was instrumental in amplifying my message worldwide. I urge everyone, both locally and globally, to recognize our shared responsibilities. The destabilization of Pakistan will serve no one’s interests and will only cause irreversible harm to regional security. Let us work together to ensure stability and peace, for the benefit of all.

—The writer is Security Professional, entrepreneur and author, based in Dubai, UAE.