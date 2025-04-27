Crypto leap forward

In a significant move to embrace next wave of financial innovation, Pakistan has entered into a ground breaking partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLF), a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform backed by the US President Donald Trump.

This strategic partnership sets the stage for Pakistan to not only explore the potential of digital currencies but also to transform its economy by leveraging immense opportunities offered by block chain technology.

A particularly significant aspect of this deal is its alignment with our youthful, tech-savvy population.

This demographic already accustomed to digital technology is primed to drive future of the digital economy, espe-cially in sectors like freelancing, where crypto currency can offer faster, cheaper and more reliable payment systems.

The potential benefits for our economy are vast.

The development of block chain infrastructure and regulatory frameworks could position us as a regional hub for block chain innovation, attracting foreign investment and tech start-ups.

The establishment of regulatory sandboxes for testing block chain-based financial products will encourage innovation while mitigating risks.

Furthermore, the tokenisation of real-world assets, such as real estate and commodities, could open new avenues for investment and liquidity, enhancing economic activity across sectors.

The expansion of stable coin applications for remittances and trade will have a direct, positive impact on our economy.

Remittances are our critical source of foreign exchange and by adopting stable coins, the country can lower transaction costs, reduce reliance on traditional financial intermediaries and improve the efficiency of cross-border payments.

This would be a game-changer for millions of Pakistanis working abroad, enabling them to send money home more quickly and at a fraction of the current cost.

As we move forward, we need to stay focused to reap these benefits, ensuring that Pakistan remains at the forefront of the global digital economy.