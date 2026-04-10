Pakistan among over 60 countries condemn attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

NEW YORK – Pakistan along with 60 other countries troop-contributing countries to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) joined by several other Member States and the European Union, condemned in “the strongest terms” the persistent attacks against UNIFIL in Lebonan.

They also condemned the latest “grave” attacks which cost the lives of three Indonesian peacekeepers and injured several other peacekeepers from France, Ghana, Indonesia, Nepal and Poland.

Indonesian Ambassador Umar Hadi read a joint statement on the safety and security of peacekeepers.

In the statement, countries expressed “deep concern” over the escalation of tension in Lebanon since 2nd March 2026 and its impact on the safety and security of peacekeepers.

Ambassador Hadi said, “we firmly condemn the unacceptable aggressive behavior towards UNIFIL personnel and leadership recently observed,” adding that the countries recall, “peacekeepers must never be the target of attack and that attacks on them are prohibited while they enjoy protection under international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and may constitute a war crime.”

The statement reiterated, “the safety and security of UN peacekeepers is non-negotiable.” It urged the UN and the Security Council to “exert all tools available at its disposal to strengthen the protection of UN peacekeepers in an increasingly dangerous environment.”

Ambassador Hadi reaffirmed countries “full support” for UNIFIL and its mandate as set out in relevant Security Council resolutions, and urged all parties under “all circumstances, to take all measures to ensure the safety and security of peacekeeping personnel and premises in accordance with international law.”

The statement called on the UN to “continue investigating all attacks against peacekeepers in a prompt, transparent and comprehensive manner and keep the relevant troop contributing countries informed on the progress consistent with Security Council Resolutions 2518 (2020) and 2589 (2021).”

“Those responsible for these attacks must be held accountable,” Ambassador Hadi emphasized.

Ambassador Hadi also expressed “deep concerns” over the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, “especially the significant civilian casualties, the extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the mass displacement of more than one million people.”

He said, “we call on parties to urgently return to the cessation of hostilities arrangement of 2024 and respect the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 of 2026,” adding a call for “a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, de-escalation of tensions, and for all parties to return to the negotiating table.”

Ambassador Hadi reiterated countries “strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity of Lebanon.”