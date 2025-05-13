40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred during Indian attacks: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Forty civilian, including women and children, and 11 soldiers were martyred due to Indian aggression during May 6 and 7.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has shared details of those who were martyred and injured during “Marka-e-Haq”.

The military’s media wing said that 121 civilians and 78 soldiers were also injured due to Indian attacks.

The martyred of Pakistan armed forces include Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, Chief Technician Aurangzaib, Senior Technician Najeeb, Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Technician Farooq, and Senior Technician Mubasshar.

The sacrifices of the martyrs are a remarkable symbol of courage, spirit, and patriotism, said ISPR. The nation will never forget their great sacrifice, it added.

The armed forces, along with the people, pay tribute to the martyred civilians and soldiers.

The nation is determined to respond forcefully to any attack. Every attack on Pakistan’s security will be responded to with full force, ISPR said.

During Indian ghastly attack on night 6/7 May, India launched missiles from stand-off on civilian infrastructure and places of worship targeting innocent civilians including women and children. Pakistan Air Force and Ground Based Air Defence Systems did not allow any Indian aircraft to enter Pakistan’s airspace.

In the ensuing battle, 5 Indian fighter aircraft including 3 Rafaels, 1 SU-30 and 1 Mig 29 were struck and destroyed by Pakistan Air Force and Air Defence Systems in addition to a Heron Unmanned Aerial System. Allhamdolillah, Pakistan Airforce remained unscathed in the battle and demonstrated par excellence professionalism.

Pakistan’s retaliatory response named Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, Quranic phrase meaning Wall of Steel, initiated on night 9/10 May was a textbook demonstration of integrated tri-services jointness, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations. This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagement, overwhelming lethality, and lightening operational tempo. All platforms operated in synergy, delivering coordinated effects at carefully selected decisive points.

Using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles F1 and F2 of Pakistan Army, precision munitions of PAF, highly capable long-range loitering killer munitions, and precision long-range artillery, 26x military targets as well as facilities that were used to target Pakistani citizens, and those enterprises that were responsible for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, were engaged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also mainland India.

The targets included Air Force and Aviation bases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda, Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur, Mamun, Ambala, and Pathankot, all of which sustained major damages.

BrahMos storage facilities at Beas and Nagrota were also destroyed, which had fired missiles on Pakistan killing innocent civilians including women, children and elderly.

S-400 battery systems at Adampur and Bhuj were also attacked and effectively neutralised by Pakistan Air Force.

Military logistics and support sites, which helped sustain this unlawful operation against innocent Pakistani civilians—like Field Supply Depot at Uri and Radar Station at Poonch—were also targeted.

Military Command Headquarters which helped plan the operational killing of our innocent citizens, especially the children, including 10 Bde and 80 Bde at KG Top and Naushera, were completely destroyed.

“No one should doubt that whenever Pakistan’s sovereignty is threatened and territorial integrity violated, the retributive response will be comprehensive and decisive. Pakistan Armed Forces thank and salute the Pakistani nation for its courage, resilience, and fervour during this conflict,” ISPR said in its Monday’s statement.