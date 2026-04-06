Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: Rain to cause landslides, flash floods

Widespread rain is expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday evening and night, as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday, with occasional breaks.

Heavy falls and hailstorms are expected at scattered places during the period.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong western disturbance prevails over the western parts of Balochistan. It will likely persist in the upper parts until April 9.

PMD Forecast:

Under these conditions, widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over the mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan, with occasional breaks. Heavy falls and hailstorms are also expected at scattered places during the period.

Impacts:

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Flash floods are expected in local streams and nullahs of the province. Urban flooding is also expected in Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period. Hailstorm/windstorm may damage standing crops. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions. Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Tuesday and between 26°C and 28°C on Wednesday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in isolated places in the upper districts.

Rainfall (mm): Kakul 02

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68%.