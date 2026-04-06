Fan calls Saba Qamar ‘older woman’ after bold birthday video goes viral

KARACHI – Saba Qamar recently marked her 42nd birthday with a modern-themed celebration attended by numerous personalities from the entertainment world.

The event featured well-known singers and actors, including Aima Baig, Bilal Saeed, and Sidra Niazi, among others. Guests enjoyed live performances, cake-cutting, and a lively atmosphere with dancing and music.

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While many fans joined in celebrating the actress, online reactions quickly became divided.

Clips and photos from the party sparked debates, with some critics questioning the modern theme and raising concerns about the possible presence of alcohol, arguing that public figures should be mindful of the image they project.

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A social media user wrote, “or phir ye log tajhud pharh k (story mai) so gae”.

Another wrote: “Yeah, if you are getting too old and still acting like a teen aged, you should not try to publish that. Because, first, you have to act your age not to lose respect when you are really and remember all this chicori life. Second, in our religion, if you are try to party. Do it in private and only with your partner. By the way, happy birthday to older woman. May God keep you away from old age diseases and mental stress. Aaaameeenn”.

Known for her strong performances in dramas like Pamaal, Case No 9, and Muamma, Saba Qamar continues to be a prominent figure in the media, drawing attention for both her professional achievements and her bold lifestyle choices.