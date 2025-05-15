When blood spoke louder than words

ALLAH Almighty says in the Holy Qur’an: “Every soul shall taste death” (Surah Al-Imran, 3:185).

This is an unchangeable truth accepted by all religions of the world.

Yet, Islam elevates the one who dies a martyr’s death to a station beyond human comprehension.

The Holy Qur’an declares: “And do not say of those who are slain in the way of Allah, ‘They are dead.

’ Nay, they are living, but you perceive not” (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:154).

The martyr does not die in the true sense—his blood becomes the foundation of a nation’s honour, his sacrifice a beacon of valor for generations to come.

Among the many ranks of martyrdom, one of the highest is laying down one’s life in defence of the motherland.

Ask the mother whose son went to the battlefield and never returned.

Ask the father who buried his child wrapped in the national flag.

Ask the widow who weeps silently, raising her children with the dignity her husband died preserving.

Ask the children who look at a photograph to know the warmth of their father’s face.

The pain of these noble families cannot be measured, but their courage is the lifeblood of this nation.

As someone rightly said, the death of a martyr is the life of the nation.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “The martyr is granted six blessings by Allah: he is forgiven with the first drop of his blood; he is shown his place in Paradise; he is spared the torment of the grave; he is secured from the great terror; a crown of dignity is placed on his head… and he is permitted to intercede for seventy of his relatives” (Hadith, Sunan At-Tirmidhi).

What an exalted rank, reserved only for those who give everything in the path of duty, justice and faith.

The history of Islam is rich with examples of noble martyrs—towering figures who laid down their lives for the truth, for justice and for the preservation of righteousness.

Our civilian and military martyrs today walk in the sacred footsteps of Hazrat Ameer Hamza (RA), “Syed- ul- Shuhada” and the beloved uncle of the Prophet (peace be upon him); Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA), the embodiment of justice; Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA), the generous and steadfast; Hazrat Ali (RA), “Saif Ullah”; Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA), the emblem of peace; Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who sacrificed everything at Karbala to uphold the truth.

These shining names of Islamic history form the vanguard of martyrdom and our martyrs are their proud companions in spirit and in sacrifice.

On the tragic night of 6th to 7th May 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched unprovoked and reprehensible attacks on Pakistani soil, targeting innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

In their barbarity, they martyred 40 civilians—among them 7 women and 15 children—and wounded 121 more, including 10 women and 27 children.

The night was dark, not merely in time but in spirit, drenched in the blood of innocents.

Yet even in mourning, Pakistan did not falter.

The cowardice of the enemy was answered with the courage of the brave.

In response to this grave act of aggression, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched Marka-e-Haq—a just war—executing Operation “Bunyanun Marsus” with precision and resolve.

This was not merely a retaliatory campaign; it was the nation rising in dignity, reclaiming its honour.

Our defenders did not seek war, but once drawn into it, they responded with unmatched valour, defending our soil and sovereignty with every drop of blood.

During this noble defence, eleven sons of Pakistan from the Armed Forces embraced martyrdom and seventy-eight were injured.

Their names will remain inscribed in the heart of the nation, not as casualties but as eternal symbols of bravery.

The ever-shining stars of the Galaxy of Martyrs are Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar, Sepoy Nisar, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq and Senior Technician Mubashir.

Each of these martyrs stood not merely for a uniform or an institution, but for the idea of Pakistan—a land that lives free because of the sacrifice of its brave.

These names shall not be lost to time; they are now written in the annals of glory.

Let it not be forgotten that as we sleep in peace at night, it is because of the countless men in uniform—soldiers, airmen, sailors—who guard the frontiers of our nation, who remain awake under open skies, so we may close our eyes without fear.

The martyr may fall, but his blood waters the tree of our liberty.

And as some returned from battle, not as martyrs but as Ghazis, they too are bearers of honour.

They are the shining beacons of victory and sovereignty, living testaments of Pakistan’s indomitable will.

They have written with their courage a story of defiance and dignity that generations shall remember.

The Pakistan Armed Forces, alongside the entire nation, pay solemn tribute to the martyred civilians and military personnel and extend heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.

Their grief is our collective grief; their pride, our shared honour.

Let the enemy know—and let the world bear witness—that the nation of Pakistan shall never bow before tyranny.

The Holy Qur’an states: “Indeed, Allah defends those who believe” (Surah Al-Hajj, 22:38).

With this divine promise in our hearts and the resolve of our defenders in the field, we stand united.

Our sovereignty is sacred and any attempt to challenge it shall be met with full-spectrum, swift and decisive response—Inshallah.

The spirit of martyrdom is not death—it is eternal life.

It is the force that shields the weak, humbles the oppressor and secures the homeland.

Today, we honour those who gave everything, so that Pakistan may live forever in dignity, freedom and peace.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.