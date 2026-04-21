WhatsApp Plus Subscription coming to Pakistan for Rs229 Monthly; See Full Price List

ISLAMABAD – “WhatsApp Plus” subscription plan is reportedly being rolled out soon, introducing premium features like custom themes, animated stickers, and new app icons for a monthly fee starting at Rs229 in Pakistan.

While the core messaging experience remains free and unchanged, the move signals WhatsApp’s gradual step toward a paid feature model—offering users a more personalized experience if they choose to pay.

WhatsApp Plus introduces a premium subscription layer for the first time in WhatsApp’s history. While core messaging remains free, users willing to pay could soon gain access to a more personalized and feature-rich experience. This new model is designed to enhance the messaging experience without altering WhatsApp’s core functionality or privacy. However, it will introduce a paid monthly subscription for access to exclusive features. Importantly, the subscription will only apply to WhatsApp Messenger, not WhatsApp Business.

WhatsApp Plus Monthly Subscription

The upcoming WhatsApp Plus service will follow an auto-renewal monthly billing system, meaning the subscription will continue each month until the user manually cancels it.

Pakistan: 229 rupees per month

Europe: €2.49 per month

Mexico: 29 pesos per month

Users who wish to stop the subscription will need to cancel via Google Play at least 24 hours before the next billing date, and iOS support for cancellation is expected to arrive later.

The subscription plan will unlock a range of premium features aimed at customization and enhanced interaction like Exclusive sticker packs available in the sticker store, and Some stickers will include animated overlay effects.