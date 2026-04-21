Why is Iran hesitating to attend Islamabad talks with US?

TEHRAN – The fragile two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US is about to end, and a high-stakes diplomatic crisis is unfolding as US Vice President JD Vance cancelled his trip fter Tehran’s refusal to attend talks.

Vance was supposed to lead a delegation to Pakistan, reportedly arriving Wednesday, it got delayed and eventually cancelled, turning the situation into a rapidly escalating geopolitical standoff.

No Talks under Threat

Iran hisitated to attend Talks due to pressure, with its ambassador in Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, saying that Tehran will not negotiate under threats. He made it clear that Iran, as an ancient civilization, will not be forced into talks under intimidation. Iranian state media also dismissed reports of any delegation already traveling to Islamabad, while senior officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, reiterated that “Iran does not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi blamed “provocative actions,” repeated ceasefire violations, threats against Iranian commercial vessels, and hostile rhetoric from the United States for obstructing diplomatic progress. According to Tehran, these factors have significantly damaged trust and made negotiations increasingly difficult to sustain.

First Round of Talks

The first round of talks, which concluded on April 12, ended without any breakthrough. The central issue remains Iran’s enriched uranium program, with US insisting Iran must never develop nuclear weapons, while Iran maintains its nuclear activities are peaceful and sovereign. This unresolved dispute continues to be the core obstacle in negotiations.

Iran previously linked its willingness to negotiate with a ceasefire in Lebanon, which was later achieved between Tel Aviv and Beirut. However, Tehran has added further demands, including the release of frozen Iranian assets and the lifting of sanctions. While these issues could be discussed in future talks, no concrete agreement has yet been reached.

Hormuz Tensions

Tensions have also escalated over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. After Iran briefly indicated it would open the strait to commercial shipping, the situation deteriorated again when United States refused to lift what Iran describes as a naval blockade until a deal is reached.

Another blunder by Iran as US Marines fired upon and seized an Iranian-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Oman. Iran condemned the incident as piracy and a violation of the ceasefire, vowing to respond. Tehran views the move as a serious escalation that has further damaged prospects for diplomatic progress.

Pakistan, hosting the proposed talks in Islamabad, now finds itself in a delicate and high-pressure mediating role. Inside the heavily secured Red Zone, a symbolic gate labeled “US-Iran Agreement” reflects hopes for diplomacy, but officials are reportedly concerned as the country’s emerging role as mediator faces its toughest test yet.

Iran’s hesitation is partly driven by domestic political considerations, where showing eagerness for negotiations could be seen as weakness. Experts believe hardline factions expect Iran to maintain a strong stance while still trying to extract concessions, especially after progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue.

Despite rising tensions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson used the phrase “so far” when stating there is no plan for attending the second round of talks, leaving the door open for a last-minute decision. With travel between Iran and Pakistan taking only a few hours, a sudden diplomatic shift remains possible.

As the ceasefire deadline approaches, uncertainty dominates Islamabad. It remains unknown whether US Vice President JD Vance will arrive to an empty negotiation table, whether Iran will show up at the last moment, or whether the talks will collapse entirely. Behind the scenes, intense diplomatic activity suggests ongoing efforts to secure a deal that both sides can present as a victory, but time is running out quickly.