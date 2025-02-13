Welcome, President Erdogan

THE three of us—Dr. Halil Töker from Yunus Emre Institute, Dr. Yusuf Khushk (Vice-Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University) and I—shared a dream: why not build a cultural bridge between Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan? We drafted the objectives of this initiative, established some fundamental guidelines, and, within our limited resources, began working on it. Meanwhile, we received the news that the President of the Republic of Türkiye and a great friend of Pakistan, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was scheduled to visit Pakistan.

There is much political turmoil in our country, and while it is a topic worthy of discussion, it would be inappropriate to write about anything else when Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is visiting. So, I knocked on the door of Attaullah Tarar. Though he is not a new discovery in our politics, he is a serious, ethical and sincere person despite his youthful energy and enthusiasm. Over the past eight to ten years, the political culture in Pakistan has deteriorated to the point where no one’s dignity has remained intact. In such an environment, he stands out as someone who has managed to curb the virus of abusive language that has spread through national discourse. Speaking with him does not bring the risk of evasion or deception, so I asked him about this visit. The second person I consulted was Dr. Irfan Nazir Oğlu. Though new to Pakistan, he is a visionary and empathetic Turkish diplomat. Recently appointed as an ambassador, he has encouraged public diplomacy alongside formal diplomatic efforts, initiating a new era of intellectual, literary and cultural exchanges between the two brotherly nations. For instance, isn’t it remarkable that this December, the Turkish Embassy commemorated the birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah? This was the first time such an event was celebrated at the embassy of a friendly country, adding a new dimension to the already warm and sincere relations.

What is worth mentioning here is that in the objectives of President Erdoğan’s visit to Pakistan, as outlined by these two prominent figures, we saw the realization of the dream the three of us had envisioned. Attaullah Tarar and Dr. Oğlu explained that one key feature of this visit would be the seventh session of the Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). This would be the first meeting of the council since 2019. The significance of such a high-level summit naturally increases after a five-year gap, particularly given how certain short-sighted individuals in power had caused undue harm to Pakistan’s diplomatic relations. However, Türkiye cannot be placed in that category because, regardless of conspiracies or missteps, there is no room for resentment between Türkiye and Pakistan. This joint forum, convening after such a long hiatus, is exceptional, with decisions expected in crucial sectors like trade, defence, agriculture and livestock, along with a significant expansion in trade volume.

I asked Attaullah Tarar if there was anything new beyond these usual discussions. He shared that President Erdoğan had presented a unique proposal to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif some time ago. This proposal was later discussed in various meetings, particularly in Cairo. It involves initiating trilateral negotiations between Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan. During this visit, steps will be taken to finalize a framework for consultation, dialogue and broad cooperation among these three nations, which share unconditional love for one another. Azerbaijan will then become an integral part of this initiative.

I posed a similar question to Dr. Irfan Nazir Oğlu, who not only shared detailed insights about the visit but also doubled my excitement by revealing that President Erdoğan envisions a network of road connections across the region, extending towards Greater Eurasia. This vision aims to turn the dream of enhanced connectivity into reality, leveraging the Middle Corridor and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Even a basic understanding of geography is enough to grasp the significance of Dr. Oğlu’s statement. Whether it was Attaullah Tarar or Dr. Irfan Nazir Oğlu, both expressed the same idea in different words—our small dream of fostering cultural ties between these three nations is turning into a magnificent reality, filling our hearts with joy.

Meaningful progress in communication links between Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan will undoubtedly enhance trade, economic cooperation and prosperity for the people of these three brotherly nations. Additionally, other regional countries will benefit from this development. In the light of Israel’s recent brutal aggression in the Middle East, the resulting destruction and the shifts occurring on various levels, these connections could play a role in shaping a new world. As Pakistan and Türkiye pursue their shared vision, with Azerbaijan joining them, why can we expect so much from this initiative and how can its benefits be further expanded? The answer lies in Dr. Irfan Nazir Oğlu’s words. During our conversation, he said something profoundly moving:

“Excellency! Fate has decreed that we walk side by side and there is no escape from it. It is inevitable that we, as brothers—Pakistan and Türkiye—sit together once again as one nation, one state (pay attention: one nation, one state), revise our mindset and not let emerging opportunities for our mutual benefit go to waste. Türkiye and Pakistan are the ones blessed with military strength, dynamic and hardworking populations, geographical proximity and abundant natural resources. Both have the capability to harness these blessings collectively for the prosperity of their people, as this is a responsibility that has been divinely assigned to them. There is no alternative but to fulfil this duty.”

Dr. Irfan Nazir Oğlu’s remarks highlight the significance of this visit by Pakistan’s great friend, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at such a crucial time and for such grand objectives. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has the ability to converse with his Turkish brothers in their own language, shares a sincere friendship and harmony with President Erdoğan. This mutual understanding is turning these noble goals into a reality. We extend a heartfelt welcome to our esteemed guest.

—This writer is former advisor to the President of Pakistan, author & mass media theorist.

([email protected])