Justice for Palestinians

THE proposal by President Donald Trump to exile Palestinians and place Gaza under US authority is an affront to the principles of justice, humanity and the right to self-determination. The displacement of the Palestinian people from their ancestral land will not be accepted by the Muslim world. It is a direct assault on the dignity of millions of individuals who have lived on their land for generations.

Jordanian King Abdullah II, in his recent remarks, made it clear that Jordan stands firmly against any plan that seeks to displace Palestinians. He reaffirmed the unified Arab position, which holds that rebuilding Gaza must not come at the expense of the Palestinian people. Instead, the priority should be addressing the dire humanitarian situation while ensuring Palestinians remain on their land. King Abdullah’s comments are a reflection of the broader Arab consensus that upholds the sanctity of Palestinian land and their right to live in peace and security. Similarly, Egypt’s response to Trump’s controversial idea emphasizes a commitment to ensuring that Palestinians are not displaced. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has made it clear that it is working on a comprehensive plan for Gaza’s reconstruction that will allow Palestinians to stay in their homeland. Saudi Arabia has also expressed its categorical rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians. In a statement from the Saudi cabinet, it was emphasized that lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a two-state solution. The Kingdom strongly denounced Israeli extremist comments advocating for the forced expulsion of Palestinians, reiterating that the Palestinian cause is central to Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy. The kingdom’s stance is clear: peace cannot be achieved by displacing the people from their land.The United States must reconsider its policies and align its actions with the values it often champions—justice and human rights. Ousting people from their homes and denying them the right to self-determination is not just a violation of international law; it is an affront to the very principles the US claims to defend. To ensure the Palestinian cause remains at the forefront of global attention, an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be convened immediately. This meeting must serve as a platform for the Muslim world to raise a unified voice in support of the Palestinian people, to reject any efforts to displace them and to advocate for a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question.